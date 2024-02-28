All Sections
Traffic & Travel: 'Reports of a BT/NIE pole on the carriageway at Saintfield Road between Lisburn and Temple' - approach with caution

There are reports of a fallen pole and a traffic collision this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 08:17 GMT
There are reports of a fallen fallen BT/NIE pole on the carriageway at Saintfield Road between Lisburn and Temple, according to TrafficwatchNI.

They are advising motorists to ‘approach with caution until DFI engineers can attend’.

And there is a road traffic collision on the Castlereagh Road - at the junction with Clonduff Drive city bound is effecting traffic from Ballygowan Road direction.

Traffic queueTraffic queue
Again ‘please approach with caution until this is removed’.

Traffic is busy on the following routes;

  • Sydenham bypass - from Tillysburn to M3 Bridge
  • Old Golf Course Road - heading towards Blacks Road
  • Westlink - from Broadway through to York Street
  • M1 - from J7 Sprucefield to J1 Broadway
  • M2 - city bound from Sandyknowes to leaving at Nelson Street

See TrafficwatchNI here

