Traffic & travel: Road 'badly congested' after two vehicle collision | multi-vehicle collision on M1
The PSNI are advising motorists of delays for motorists in different locations in Northern Ireland.
** The PSNI are now advising motorists of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Kilrea Road, Upperlands.
In a statement they say the road is badly congested and police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.
** And TrafficwatchNI are advising motorists of a #Lisburn multi vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the M1 citybound between J8 Blaris and J7 Sprucefield on-slip - cars just moved to Hard Shoulder. They add there are “knock on delays in the area”
** TrafficwatchNI are also advising that Annadale embankment has now reopened after a care fire.
A post says: “#Belfast - Annadale Avenue closed to traffic at A24 Ormeau Road due to a car fire - no vehicles getting in or out of Annadale Avenue - (Annadale Avenue end close to Forestside )”
** A post this morning from TrafficwatchNI says: “#Belfast - car stopped facing wrong direction on inner lane A12 Westlink heading towards Broadway / M1 after Grosvenor Road on slip - extra care while Police get this removed - passable not causing much disruption currently”.
A later post added: “A12 Westlink - Car removed (07:55)”
