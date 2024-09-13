Traffic & Travel: Road closed after RTC which affected travel to Irish Open now reopened
An RTC which had closed a road near the Irish open Has now been cleared
The RTC was on the A24 Newcastle Rd junction with the Drumaness Rd.
The Ballynahinch bound lane was obstructed.
As 2nd round of the Irish Open takes place motorists should expect increased traffic on all approaches to the area.
Allow extra time for your journey
