Traffic & Travel: Road closed following 2 vehicle collision - diversions in place
Main route closed with diversions in place following RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have said ‘Part of the Gosford Road outside Markethill is currently closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
The closure is in place near Mullaghbrack Road with a diversion through Hamiltonsbawn. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible’.
More information as it becomes available