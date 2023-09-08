News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Traffic & Travel: Road closed following 2 vehicle collision - diversions in place

Main route closed with diversions in place following RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have said ‘Part of the Gosford Road outside Markethill is currently closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The closure is in place near Mullaghbrack Road with a diversion through Hamiltonsbawn. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible’.

More information as it becomes available

Related topics:Markethill