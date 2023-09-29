News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Traffic & Travel: Road closed in both directions during 'ongoing incident'

Main route closed in what police describe as ‘ongoing incident’
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Stewartstown Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road due to an ongoing incident.

Police say road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared

Updates as available

Related topics:BelfastPolice