Traffic & travel: Road closed with heavy flooding
Motorists are being advised of flooding this morning on different main routes throughout NI.
This morning the PSNI have closed the Moira Road, Glenavy as it is “flooded in both directions at the Crewe Park Road junction”.
The PSNI statement asks motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey’.
According to TrafficwatchNI in Belfast the A55 Milltown Road is “badly flooded - at end Belvoir Road Dual Carriageway at traffic lights heading towards Shaws Bridge”.
Meanwhile motorists are being advised to take “extra care” with “some bad surface water flooding on inner lane A2 leaving #Bangor from Ballysallagh Road through to Whinney Hill #Holywood Monday morning”.
A Tweet from @NI Road Policing and Safety this morning said: “Due to heavy rainfall overnight and into this morning, motorists are urged to exercise caution on their journey due to excess surface water and flooding in some areas.”