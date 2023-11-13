Traffic & Travel: Roads closed this morning as Storm Debi moves through Northern Ireland

Last updated:13/11/2023 09:11:40

Poor driving conditions this morning with lots of general flood water on the roads. Please drive with care.

Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :-

Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd

Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete

Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh

Island Road Lower, Ballycarry

Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree

Crumlin Road near Carlisle Circus, Belfast, partially obstructed

Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed

Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.

Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.

Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.

Coleraine Road leaving Ballymoney. Road partially obstructed.

Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked.

Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.

Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.

Mays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.

Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.

Also reports of a land slip on the A2 Shore Road, Glenarm. Road partially obstructed. Please approach with care.