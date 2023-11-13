All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Roads closed this morning as Storm Debi moves through Northern Ireland

There are currently orange and yellow warning in place for Northern Ireland
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:19 GMT
Travel advice has been issued for Northern Ireland as yellow and orange weather warnings remain in place

Northern Ireland Weather Monday November 13

09:24 GMT

09:12 GMT

Last updated:13/11/2023 09:11:40

Poor driving conditions this morning with lots of general flood water on the roads. Please drive with care.

Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :-

  • Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd
  • Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete
  • Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh
  • Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
  • Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree
  • Crumlin Road near Carlisle Circus, Belfast, partially obstructed
  • Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed
  • Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.
  • Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.
  • Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.
  • Coleraine Road leaving Ballymoney. Road partially obstructed.
  • Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked.
  • Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.
  • Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.
  • Mays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.
  • Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.

Also reports of a land slip on the A2 Shore Road, Glenarm. Road partially obstructed. Please approach with care.

trafficwatchNI
09:10 GMT

08:59 GMT

Also reports of a land slip on the A2 Shore Road, Glenarm. Road partially obstructed. Please approach with care.

08:58 GMT

08:37 GMT

Road users are advised the Old Milltown Road in the direction of Shaws Bridge at the Belvoir Road junction, is currently closed due to flooding in the area. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey. 

PSNI
08:37 GMT

Road users are advised that the Coast Road, Glenarm is currently closed due to a landslide in the area. Diversions are currently in place via the Dickeystown Road and officers are in the area directing traffic. Please avoid the area at this time.

08:31 GMT

Also reports of a land slip on the A2 Shore Road, Glenarm. Road partially obstructed. Please approach with care.

08:27 GMT

08:14 GMT

