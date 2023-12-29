Traffic & Travel: Roads closed this morning following road traffic collisions
There are two roads closed this morning following traffic incidents
In the Newry area (Hilltown Mayobridge) the road is closed between Hilltown Road junction with Old Road and Edentrumly Road due to an ongoing serious RTC.
Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.(06:51)
The Curragh Road in Aghadowey is also currently closed following a road traffic collision. Police again ask road users to avoid the area if possible.
