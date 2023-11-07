Traffic & Travel: Route on Ards Peninsula closed due to 'partial road collapse'

A busy road on the Ards Peninsula is being closed due to a ‘partial road collapse’.

TrafficwatchNI is reporting that the ‘emergency lane’ in Ballyhalbert is in place ‘on the A2 Shore Road from opp. house number 14 to the roundabout at High Street / Harbour Road, due a partial road collapse’.

It adds the closure will be in place ‘continuously for approx. 2 weeks’.

It adds the closure will be in place to 21st November 2023, adding that ‘delays possible at peak times’.

Shore Road Ballyhalbert

And according to TrafficnewsNI the Newtownabbey closure affects the ‘A2 Shore road – Rushpark Roundabout, Newtownabbey to Doagh Road, Newtownabbey’.

They advise that ‘The A2 Shore Road will be closed between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Road, Newtownabbey as Phoenix Gas are installing a new gas pipeline commencing Monday 6 November 2023 at 06.00 hrs to Thursday 16 November 2023 at 18:00 hrs’.

It adds that this ‘phase of works will impact local commuter traffic and we recommend allowing extra time for your journey’.

‘A signed diversionary route will be in place following A2 Shore Road, B513 Station Road and B59 Doagh Road,’ they add.