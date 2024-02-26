All Sections
Traffic & Travel: This is what is happening on our roads this morning, February 26

Traffic lights are currently all out on the Brownstown Road in Portadown. Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:07 GMT
AND traffic is busy on:

  • A1 - approaching Hillsborough roundabout.
  • A12 Westlink - from Broadway through to York Street
  • M1 - from Motorway Services to J1 Broadway
  • M2 - city bound from Sandyknowes to Nelson Street
  • M3 Bridge - city bound towards Nelson St/Westlink
