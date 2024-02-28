Traffic & Travel: Traffic busy on the M2 at Nelson Street - Carriageway resurfacing scheme in operation in Carryduff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And in East Belfast traffic signals are now back in operation at Connwater Shopping Centre - Connswater Link / Albertbridge Road.

And in Carryduff, traffic is busy in the area of Carryduff Roundabout on the A24 Saintfield Road due to a closure of the Ballynahinch Road for resurfacing.

Diversion routes are in place on Church Road / Saintfield Road (to around 16:30 today)

Meanwhile in Carryduff - A carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A24 Ballynahinch Road started on Monday 26 February 2024.

And subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 22 March 2024

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Carryduff Roundabout to beyond the Green Pastures development.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement the works in four separate phases.

Phase 1 – From Monday 26 February until Friday 1 March 2024, Carryduff Roundabout to the junction of Church Road will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm. This will be followed by a weekend closure from Saturday 2 March 2024 at 7:30am until Sunday 3 March 2024 at 6.00pm. During this phase of the works local access will be maintained one way from the Carryduff roundabout towards Church Road.

Phase 2 – From Monday 4 March 2024 until Friday 15 March 2024, Hillsborough Road to Meadowvale Park will be closed, Mondays to Fridays only, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Phase 3 –From Monday 11 March 2024 until Friday 22 March 2024, Meadowvale Park to Green Pastures, will be closed overnight between the hours of 9.00pm and 6.00am.

Phase 4 – The Church Road and Hillsborough Road junction will require a weekend closure with dates to be confirmed.

During periods of closure a diversion will operate via the A7 Saintfield Road - A7 Belfast Road - Lisburn Road - Saintfield Road - A24 Carryduff Road - A24 Ballynahinch Road and vice versa.