Traffic & Travel: Warning of 'ongoing incident' on M2 Hill section - please approach with caution

Motorists are being warned about an ‘ongoing incident’ on the M2 Hill section this afternoon.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Nov 2023, 07:54 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
A post on TrafficwatchNI says: “Belfast - Road Users are advised of an ongoing incident on the M2 Hill Section heading Northbound just passed Arthur's Bridge.

" Incident is passable with care.

"Please approach with caution.

"PSNI are in attendance”.

And yesterday, TrafficwatchNI was reporting that the ‘emergency lane’ in Ballyhalbert is in place ‘on the A2 Shore Road from opp. house number 14 to the roundabout at High Street / Harbour Road, due a partial road collapse’.

It adds the closure will be in place ‘continuously for approx. 2 weeks’.

And according to TrafficnewsNI the Newtownabbey closure affects the ‘A2 Shore road – Rushpark Roundabout, Newtownabbey to Doagh Road, Newtownabbey’.

They advise that ‘The A2 Shore Road will be closed between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Road, Newtownabbey as Phoenix Gas are installing a new gas pipeline commencing Monday 6 November 2023 at 06.00 hrs to Thursday 16 November 2023 at 18:00 hrs’.

It adds that this ‘phase of works will impact local commuter traffic and we recommend allowing extra time for your journey’.

‘A signed diversionary route will be in place following A2 Shore Road, B513 Station Road and B59 Doagh Road,’ they add.

For information please visit https://phoenixenergyni.com/shoreroadreinforcement

