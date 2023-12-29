Traffic & Travel: Woman 21 dies after Thursday evening Co Londonderry RTC
In the Newry area (Hilltown Mayobridge) the road is closed between Hilltown Road junction with Old Road and Edentrumly Road due to an ongoing serious RTC.
The road is expected to remain closed for most of the day.
The Curragh Road in Aghadowey is also currently closed following a fatal road traffic collision.
Lydia Ross, 21, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the area, which occurred shortly after 10.15pm yesterday evening, Thursday December 28.
She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.
A Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
