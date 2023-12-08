Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for high winds issued for Northern Ireland on Saturday
The Met Office warns of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.
The warning comes into place at 9am on Saturday December 9 and runs throughout the day ending at 11:45pm
What to Expect
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Further information as available
