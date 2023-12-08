Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for high winds issued for Northern Ireland on Saturday

The Met Office has issued a warning for high winds on Saturday

The Met Office warns of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

The warning comes into place at 9am on Saturday December 9 and runs throughout the day ending at 11:45pm

What to Expect

Wind warning issued

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely