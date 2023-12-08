All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for high winds issued for Northern Ireland on Saturday

The Met Office has issued a warning for high winds on Saturday
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office warns of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

The warning comes into place at 9am on Saturday December 9 and runs throughout the day ending at 11:45pm

What to Expect

Wind warning issuedWind warning issued
Wind warning issued
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Further information as available

Related topics:TrafficNorthern IrelandMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.