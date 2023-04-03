Tragic news as woman dies after lorry collision in February - and is named

In a statement Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, 9th February that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.”

She added that the woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

“Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

William Street - Google maps

"Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

Yesterday there was another road death in Co Tyrone.