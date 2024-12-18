Calls have been made for the public to stop sharing images of the scene in Newry where a man lost his life in an Ulsterbus bus crash to stop doing so, to prevent further hurt to family and friends.

The appeal comes as the PSNI confirm the man who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Newry on Tuesday, 17th December, was 33-year-old Dominic McGrath from the Newry area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances around this collision, which involved a bus, and was reported shortly before 4.40pm.

"Dominic, who was a pedestrian, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The Mall area has since re-opened to traffic.”

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1144 17/12/24.

Inspector Adair added: “We are also aware that images of the scene of the crash are circulating online and the sharing of these images is causing additional and unnecessary distress to those suffering in the wake of this tragic incident.

"I ask that people do not add to the pain of those affected by continuing to view or share these images.”

A death notice in Daniel Mallon Funeral Director says: ‘McGrath (Newry) Dominic RIP, died suddenly, 17th December 2024.

‘Beloved son of Tina and the late Dominic RIP, dearest brother of the late Clare RIP, a cherished nephew, cousin and friend.

‘Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

‘Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family circle and friends.

‘Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul.’

Tributes online include:

‘My good mucker domo!!! It just won't be the same without you my man!!! Always got on with you an we never passed each other. My thoughts an prayers go out to all your family an our friends. Especially your wee mummy.’

‘Sincere condolences to Tina & all the family circle at this devastating time . Rest in Peace Dominic’

‘R.I.P Dominic may you get the best bed up there. Condolences to his family n friends. Very sad’

‘So very sad, my thoughts and prayers are with Domo's mummy and all who mourn his loss. May he Rest in Peace’.

Other tributes add: ‘Rest easy Domo look over your wee mummy and give her the strength she needs in this difficult time. RIP bro’, ‘My thoughts are with you and the rest of the family at this sad time, we had so much time for Domo and our Jack for one will miss him a lot. RIP buddy’.

Meanwhile a local councillor Killian Feehan said “it’s a horrendous set of circumstances to land on anyone’s door but especially so close to Christmas.

"My heart is just broken for Dominic’s mother and my heart goes out to her,” he added.

“The Mall area was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101

And a spokesman for Translink said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus was involved in a serious road traffic incident near Newry Buscentre around 4:30pm yesterday (Tue 17 Dec).

"“Emergency services and the PSNI attended the scene.

“Translink is assisting PSNI with their investigation into the incident.