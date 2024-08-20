An outdoor concert

Translink is reminding attendees to plan ahead and pre-book their travel for the Emerge Festival (24th and 25th August) set to be held at Boucher Road in Belfast this weekend.

With the summer rail line closure between Belfast and Lisburn to facilitate the completion of the new Belfast Grand Central Station, there will be limited capacity on the bus substitution service that will feed into the late Rail Special Trains, operating from Lisburn and Lanyon Place Train Stations.

Translink say that Pre booking the rail special will be essential to ensure travel on buses linking into these later trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers are being encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time using information on the website www.translink.co.uk/events and allow extra time for their journey.

Or get there by rail – Travelling from the Portadown line – A bus substitution service will operate from Lisburn Train Station to Belfast and connect with normal scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus services operating along the Lisburn Road to Kings Hall/ Balmoral.

Travelling from other lines across the network – Travel into Belfast Lanyon Place Train Station and make your way to the City Centre to connect with normal scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus services operating along Lisburn Road to Kings Hall/ Balmoral.

Getting to the events by Bus from the City Centre: Travel to the City Centre and connect with normal scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus services operating along Lisburn Road to Kings Hall / Balmoral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro 9B services will be enhanced offering additional capacity for the Emerge Festival.

Returning from the Event by Rail: Bus transfers in place with limited capacity – With limited availability, passengers must present their pre-paid ticket to Translink event staff in order to board the bus transfer service to their respective rail stations.

For those with a valid prepaid rail ticket, bus transfers will operate after the event from Kennedy Way, (near WestWoods Shopping Centre on the far side of Stockman’s Lane), between 10.50pm and circa 11.30pm.

Bus transfers will connect to: Lisburn Train Station for special trains to Moira, Lurgan and Portadown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Lanyon Place for special trains to Bangor, Larne and Coleraine

Returning from the Event by Bus: Translink will operate additional services with increased capacity on Metro 9B between Belfast City Centre and Lisburn Road/King’s Hall from 10.50pm – 11.46pm

Coach Specials from Foyle Street:

Goldliner Coach Specials will operate between Derry~Londonderry and Boucher Road, Belfast for Emerge. Bus tickets for these events must be bought online in advance.

Cross Border Services: Passengers travelling on Enterprise Train services and cross border X1 and X2 coach services are also strongly advised to pre book online before they travel as services are expected to be busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Curry, Translink General Manager said: “The key message is if you are planning to travel on one of these concert dates, be aware that services will be a lot busier than usual.

" Plan ahead, book your ticket in advance and leave extra time for your journey.

"We are working closely with the concert organisers to help us get this message to all those that have booked concert tickets so everyone can have a stress-free journey.

“We are also urging passengers to prebook cross border travel around these concert weekend dates as again we are expecting services to be busy and in addition the 24/25 August is also a bank holiday weekend”.