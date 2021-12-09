Translink to close train lines during Christmas period for ‘essential work’ | ‘anyone who plans to travel over the Christmas period check their journey, plan ahead and allow plenty of time’

To facilitate this essential work there will be closures affecting both lines.

During this period Great Victoria Street Station will also be closed for works relating to Belfast Transport Hub project.

This will require an 8-day closure on these lines between Monday 27th December to Monday3rd January 2022 inclusively. There will be some alteration to services with bus substitutions in operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers disembark from the Belfast to Derry train

Translink Director of Infrastructure and Projects John Glass said: “Translink is committed to keeping everyone better connected, moving and safe.

“We are making significant investments in our rail infrastructure across Northern Ireland as it is vital we modernise our network for future generations and provide services which can help fight against the climate emergency.

“We have carefully considered the best timing to deliver these important projects in order to minimise the overall impact for passengers and local residents.

“With no timetabled train services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we are taking the opportunity to make major progress on the project, which has been carefully planned to avoid disruption at busier times.

“I want to thank passengers for their support and patience as we progress these essential works.

“We ask anyone who plans to travel over the Christmas period to check their journey, plan ahead and allow plenty of time.”

Passengers are advised, during these works the following changes will occur;

The Larne line will close with a bus substitution operating between Larne and Belfast Lanyon Place.

The Derry~ Londonderry line will close between Antrim and Belfast Lanyon Place with a bus substitution operating 20 minutes earlier than the current timetable. The line will operate as normal between Antrim and Derry~Londonderry.

Great Victoria Street Station (GVS) will close with a shuttle bus operating between GVS and Belfast Lanyon Place.

The Bangor to Portadown line will have some timetable adjustments due to GVS closure.

Passengers with valid rail tickets will also be able to travel on scheduled Ulsterbus services 218 operating between Ballymena/Antrim and Belfast, in addition to the 212 service between Derry-Londonderry and Belfast during the closure period.

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner, as bus substitutions will operate at different times to scheduled trains.

Further information can be found online at www.translink.co.uk while further details on the DAWTR project can be found here: https://www.translink.co.uk/darkarches. A public webinar on the project will be held on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at 6pm, for more details visit the project page.

Further information of the Belfast Transport Hub can be found here: https://www.translink.co.uk/corporate/media/improvementsandprojects/thehub

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.