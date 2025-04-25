Travel & Travel: Road closed after what police describe as a 'serious road traffic collision'

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Police have issued advice to motorists after RTC closes road

The police statement said:

The Portaferry Road has been closed at the intersection with Finlay's Road and Cunningburn Road following a serious road traffic collision.

Road users are asked to avoid the area.

More information as available

Related topics:PoliceRTC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice