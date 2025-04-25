Travel & Travel: Road closed after what police describe as a 'serious road traffic collision'
Police have issued advice to motorists after RTC closes road
The police statement said:
The Portaferry Road has been closed at the intersection with Finlay's Road and Cunningburn Road following a serious road traffic collision.
Road users are asked to avoid the area.
More information as available
