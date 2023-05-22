The young woman has been named locally as Rebecca Browne from Londonderry.

According to reports she had been returning from a night out while away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in a road traffic accident early on Sunday morning.

Ms Browne worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in the city.

Rebecca had been returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car at approximately 3.15am on Sunday.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, Co. Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning Sunday 21st May 2023 at approximately 3.15a.m.“A female pedestrian, aged 21 years, was struck by a Garda patrol car.

"No other persons were injured during the collision.

"The body of the woman was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"As per protocol, this road traffic collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

"No further information is available at this time.”

A post on Sage Hair and Beauty says: “On behalf of Karen, I want to acknowledge everyone’s thoughtfulness and kindness

Garda crest as seen on a patrol car.

“We are completely devastated with the news of our beautiful Rebecca

“The salon will be closed for the remainder of the week, thank you in advance for all of your understanding. X

“Sage Hair and Beauty”.

Messages left on the social media page show disbelief at what has happened.

One says: "Devastating Karen and girls / I know you’s are like a family and love each other rest easy Rebecca”, “Heart breaking news Karen. Rebecca was a gorgeous girl. Prayers for her family,friends yourself and Ashleigh. Just heartbreaking.” and another says “So so sad and so hard to believe Rebecca was a luvly girl So much craic and always singing in the salon My heart is sore for u all girls Sending big hugs xx”.

In a statement, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has said the community in Galliagh is devastated by the loss of Rebecca Browne.

Councillor Tierney visited the Browne family today (Monday) to offer his condolences.

“I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years and they are absolutely devastated by her loss which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh,” he said.

"I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.

“Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family. I visited them today to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss.