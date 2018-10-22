Two vehicle collision causing major traffic delays Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision involving two vehicles is causing major disruption to traffic. The collision occurred in the Cultra area on the A2 Bangor Road. The incident is causing major delays. The vehicles are blocking one lane and holding up Bangor-bound traffic. Emergency services are currently at the scene. Four year-old child and man (80s) struck by car on Upper Lisburn Road PSNI at scene of road traffic collision