U.S. tourist visiting N.I. destroys car and then given lift by PSNI to train station

A U.S tourist visiting Northern Ireland was given a caution and a lift to a train station by the PSNI after crashing the car they were travelling in.

The incident occurred in the Newry, Mourne and Down policing district at the weekend.

A U.S. tourist was given an adult caution by the PSNI after crashing this car in the Newry, Mourne and Down area at the weekend. (Photo: PSNI/Facebook)

"An American tourist on one of our B roads driving something smaller than he is used to at home - no one was injured." said the PSNI.

"He got an immediate adult caution and we even gave him and his wife a lift to the train station to continue their vacation!

"Always pay attention when driving."