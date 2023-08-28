News you can trust since 1737
UK airspace hit by a technical fault as National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue”

UK airspace has been hit by a technical fault, the country's leading provider of air traffic control services said.
By Gwyn Wright, PA
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST

The PA news agency understands passengers boarding flights back to the UK have been told of the fault.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a "technical issue" and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

It said in a statement: "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.
"Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Meanwhile, airline Loganair warned customers they may experience delays as a "network-wide failure" has affected air-traffic control systems on Monday morning.

The Glasgow-based airline posted on X, formerly Twitter: "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

"Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

"If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."

At Stansted, Ryanair passengers told PA they had been told to wait at their gate until further notice.

British Airways said in a statement: "We are working closely with NATS to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace and will keep our customers up to date with the latest information."

BBC presenter Gabby Logan said she had been caught up by the issue.

She posted on X: "On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family.

"And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait."

