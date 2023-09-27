Update: Road closures in place after suspicious object found on Bangor Road
A number of closures are in place on the Bangor Road, Newtownards, following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey, via Crawfordsburn Road and Green Road, Conlig.
A further update will follow in due course.
On social media, Translink confirmed that due ‘to a security alert, the road between #Newtownards & #Bangor has been closed’.
‘Service 6 will operate via Donaghadee Rd, Six Rd Ends & Green Rd in both directions until further notice, added the post.
‘Service will be unable to service Conlig
Apologies for any inconvenience’.