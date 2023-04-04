News you can trust since 1737
UPDATE: Serious one vehicle road traffic collision closes Belfast road in both directions overnight

The Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough remains closed in both directions this morning following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST

A PSNI statement released this morning advised motorists that the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough remains closed, and will be for some time, in both directions, following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday April 4th.

The statement added that diversions are in place via Fivemiletown and Tempo and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey.

Belfast Road Fivemiletown - Google maps
Belfast Road Fivemiletown - Google maps
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
BelfastPSNI