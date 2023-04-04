UPDATE: Serious one vehicle road traffic collision closes Belfast road in both directions overnight
The Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough remains closed in both directions this morning following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.
A PSNI statement released this morning advised motorists that the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough remains closed, and will be for some time, in both directions, following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday April 4th.
The statement added that diversions are in place via Fivemiletown and Tempo and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey.