Updated: A road traffic collision which closed the M1 is still ongoing but road partially reopened
Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible
Update:
Road users are advised of an on going incident on the M1 Eastbound just pass Jct 7 Onslip. Both Lane 1 and Lane 2 are blocked. Traffic is able to merge and pass on slip. Please approach with extreme caution. PSNI are in attendance. (12:41)
Police have advised
Motorists are advised the M1 citybound at Sprucefield is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision in the area. Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible.
More information as available