Updated: A road traffic collision which closed the M1 is still ongoing but road partially reopened

Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible

By Michael Cousins
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

Update:

Road users are advised of an on going incident on the M1 Eastbound just pass Jct 7 Onslip. Both Lane 1 and Lane 2 are blocked. Traffic is able to merge and pass on slip. Please approach with extreme caution. PSNI are in attendance. (12:41)

Police have advised

Motorists are advised the M1 citybound at Sprucefield is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision in the area. Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible.

More information as available

The M1 has been closed
