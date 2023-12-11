All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

UPDATED - Traffic and travel: Early reports of Belfast road closed following road traffic collision

Traffic & Travel on Monday December 11 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 08:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Updated

Police have got cars moved - not cleared - but incident now passable

Reports are coming in that the A24 Newtownards Road, out of town between Albertbridge Road / Bloomfield Avenue (adj McDonalds), is blocked following an RTC

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficTravelPoliceBelfastMcDonalds