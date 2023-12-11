UPDATED - Traffic and travel: Early reports of Belfast road closed following road traffic collision
Traffic & Travel on Monday December 11 2023
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Updated
Police have got cars moved - not cleared - but incident now passable
Reports are coming in that the A24 Newtownards Road, out of town between Albertbridge Road / Bloomfield Avenue (adj McDonalds), is blocked following an RTC
Updates as available