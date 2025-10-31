Warnings issued as some main Belfast roads closed following persistent heavy rain with others impacted by flooding

Road closed due to flooding

Heavy rain has brought flooding to parts of Belfast

Road users have been advised that persistent heavy rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in south Belfast. Currently the Laganbank Road is not passable.

The Lisburn Road, Boucher Road and Botanic Avenue are impacted by heaving flooding. Police have asked motorists to drive slowly, and increase the stopping distance from the vehicle in front.

Drivers should be aware of potential hazards such as standing water, and show consideration for all other road users.