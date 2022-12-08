Weather - Snow forecast for this weekend in Northern Ireland 'with temperatures of -4 °C and below'

They say today ‘wintry showers widespread during the morning with a risk of ice’.

‘The showers becoming well scattered in the afternoon with some sunshine, any showers mainly around Lough Foyle and the northwest. Maximum temperature 5 °C’.

And the experts forecast tonight will see ‘clear spells and occasional showers, the showers well scattered during this evening but becoming more widespread overnight’.

They add that ‘ice readily forming on untreated surfaces with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -3 °C’.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Friday) will see ‘bright spells and wintry showers, mainly rain or sleet around the coast but turning to snow as they move inland’.

‘Cold with light to moderate northwest winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C’, adds the Met Office.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is: “Staying cold with bright spells and scattered wintry showers, the showers most likely near the coast with sunny or clear spells inland. Cold with widespread frosts.”

This morning a post on @TrafficwatchNI said: "#WinterService Glenshane Pass received a further AM treatment due to the presence of snow (07:00)”.

Other posts said: “#WinterService Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads.

"The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered at risk has been undertaken overnight.

"Engineers are monitoring conditions Thurs AM.

A woman walks a dog through the snow in Glasgow on February 9, 2021. - Cold weather swept across northern Europe bring snow and ice. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Additional targeted salting is underway again on number of routes (mainly higher ground areas).

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

