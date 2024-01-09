Weather: Temperatures to fall to at least -3 °C tonight and motorists asked to 'exercise caution'

Northern Ireland has so far escaped the snow flurries in southern England, despite motorists being asked to exercise caution with icy conditions expected on some roads in North and South of Province.

According to @TrafficwatchNI ‘salting has been undertaken overnight on main routes likely to be affected’.

But it cautions that ‘road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

Today started with ‘patchy cloud’ but this will break up into the afternoon to allow prolonged sunny spells’, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologists add that it will stay ‘dry throughout’ with ‘moderate easterly winds’ and a maximum temperature of 3 °C’.

Meanwhile it has been forecast that ‘skies will remain clear into this evening and for most of the night, allowing some fog patches to form’ and there will be a minimum temperature -3 °C’.

Wednesday will start with ‘cloud feeding in from the east and a few light showers at times’ and a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

Last night (Monday) temperatures fell to beneath -4 °C with widespread frost throughout.

AND when asked if there was a chance of snow this week in Northern Ireland, the Met Office spokesman added: ‘No significant accumulations are expected and if there are any, it would be over high ground’.

However, tomorrow (Tuesday) according to a Met Office spokesman, ‘should be a largely dry day with a few light showers possibly wintry at times but light and few and far between, so no significant accumulations are expected and if there are any, it would be over high ground’.

He said ‘there is a risk of snow showers later on in the weekend and into the next week, but at the moment these are most likely to be over NE England and Scotland’.

‘So in summary, no significant snowfall expected for the rest of this week and into the weekend,’ he added.

People walking through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent. Sleet and snow showers have been forecast for parts of the country on Monday as some regions are still trying to grapple with flooding following intense rainfall.

‘It is still too uncertain in the outlook for the following week, to be sure of any significant snowfall’.

Meanwhile the long range weather forecast advises that it will be ‘mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday’ with ‘some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry’.

It adds that ‘winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average’ and ‘through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north’.

Motorists drive on wintry conditions in Crumlin Co Antrim Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

‘There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time’, adds the long range forecast. ‘Through the rest of this period confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west’.

And, in England, the weather service has issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.

It came as parts of southern England, including London and Kent, saw snowfall on Monday morning in a cold start to the week.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that not much of the snow appeared to have settled, with some areas seeing a “dusting of maybe one centimetre or two of snow”.

He added that Tuesday would be drier with limited snowfall, apart from some wintry showers in Cornwall.

The forecaster said a cold wind coming in from the east means there will be a “significant wind chill” again on Tuesday, which will make temperatures feel more like minus 3C in the South West of England.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 12-12-2017: People pictured navigating icy footpaths today on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re not expecting much in the way of further snowfall on Tuesday. In actual fact, it will be much sunnier than today, particularly in the south compared to Monday.”

Mr Morgan said there was a risk of ice in some areas because the ground “is still quite wet” after several weeks of wet weather.

He added: “We are likely to see some icy patches tonight, particularly in South Wales and southern parts of England.”

The Met Office forecaster said a blast of cold air coming down from the north, mostly affecting Scotland, was likely to bring more cold conditions over the weekend with some snow showers.