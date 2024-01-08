Weather: Temperatures to fall to at least -4 °C tonight - Snow possible in coming days over higher ground

Temperatures are expected to fall to at least -4 °C tonight with widespread frost throughout.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Met Office, today was ‘a largely dry day with a few light showers possibly wintry at times but light and few and far between’.

When asked if there was a chance of snow this week in Northern Ireland, the Met Office spokesman added: ‘No significant accumulations are expected and if there are any, it would be over high ground’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, tomorrow (Tuesday) according to a Met Office spokesman, ‘should be a largely dry day with a few light showers possibly wintry at times but light and few and far between, so no significant accumulations are expected and if there are any, it would be over high ground’.

He said ‘there is a risk of snow showers later on in the weekend and into the next week, but at the moment these are most likely to be over NE England and Scotland’.

‘So in summary, no significant snowfall expected for the rest of this week and into the weekend,’ he added.

‘It is still too uncertain in the outlook for the following week, to be sure of any significant snowfall’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office add that ‘winter sunshine is prolonged for many’ and winds will be ‘light easterly’ tomorrow with a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

Meanwhile the long range weather forecast advises that it will be ‘mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday’ with ‘some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry’.

It adds that ‘winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average’ and ‘through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north’.

‘There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time’, adds the long range forecast. ‘Through the rest of this period confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west’.

Horses near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier slippery conditions led to road traffic collisions in the Belfast area.

Police issued notes of caution after collisions in south Belfast and the Comber area.

Police are also in attendance at a road traffic collision in the area.

A statement from the PSNI adds that ‘below freezing overnight temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network’.

Horses near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It asks drivers to ‘stick to main, gritted roads when possible’ and to ‘slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front’.

Meanwhile, in Newry, a gritter has ‘hit parked vehicles due to black ice between the Forkhill Roundabout and Meigh village’.