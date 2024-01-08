Weather: Temperatures to fall to at least -4 °C tonight with widespread frost - PSNI ask drivers to ‘stick to main, gritted roads when possible
Today was ‘dry with clear spells prolonged across much of the country, combining with light generally easterly winds to allow a widespread frost’ which was ‘quite deep for rural areas’.
Meanwhile, tomorrow (Tuesday) according to forecasters, should be ‘most if not all dry with only a few isolated showers possible across the cloudier east’.
The Met Office add that ‘winter sunshine prolonged for many’ and winds will be ‘light easterly’ with a maximum temperature of 5 °C.
And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office is: ‘Wednesday rather cloudy but most staying dry.
‘Thursday dry with sunny spells widespread inland.
‘Friday dry, sunny for most, but cloudier across far north with chance patchy rain’.
Meanwhile the long range weather forecast advises that it will be ‘mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday’ with ‘some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry’.
It adds that ‘winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average’ and ‘through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north’.
‘There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time’, adds the long range forecast. ‘Through the rest of this period confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west’.
Earlier slippery conditions led to road traffic collisions in the Belfast area.
Police issued notes of caution after collisions in south Belfast and the Comber area.
Police are also in attendance at a road traffic collision in the area.
A statement from the PSNI adds that ‘below freezing overnight temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network’.
It asks drivers to ‘stick to main, gritted roads when possible’ and to ‘slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front’.
Meanwhile, in Newry, a gritter has ‘hit parked vehicles due to black ice between the Forkhill Roundabout and Meigh village’.
The post from @TrafficwatchNI adds that a ‘replacement gritter is heading out to complete this route’ and advises motorists to ‘take extra care if in this area’.