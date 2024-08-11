Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has warned of band of heavy, thundery rain pushing quickly Northern Ireland early on Monday

The warning will run from midnight tonight (Sunday 11), through until 7am making driving conditions difficult for the commute

The Met Office has said

‘A narrow band of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to reach Northern Ireland during the early hours of Monday, before pushing quickly east, clearing around 0700. Whilst not all areas will be affected, where storms do occur frequent lightning, gusty winds and possibly some large hail will be additional hazards.

A band of heavy, thundery rain is expected to push quickly east across Northern Ireland early on Monday

As the heavy rain moves through, 20-40 mm could fall in an hour or so, with a few places perhaps seeing 60 mm by the time rain clears.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

What should I do?

Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.