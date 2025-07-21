Weather warning updated to amber for parts of Northern Ireland with the worst of a heavy spell of rainfall continuing into Monday

Met Office weather warning upgraded to amber

The Met Office weather service last night upgraded the existing yellow weather warning for parts of Northern Ireland to amber

The more serious warning ran until 8:00 on Monday 21 but the previously issued yellow warning continues until 18:00 on the same day.

Areas expected to be impacted by the more serious warning included County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down.

Yellow and amber warnings issued

The yellow warning, which is still in place, covers most of the eastern areas of NI.

Forecasters had previously predicted the region could see half a month’s worth of rain in less than a day.

The Met Office warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded.

The expected rainfall carries a risk of flooding, power cuts and dangerous driving conditions.

Forecasters also warn there is a small chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads while fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster with the UK Met Office, said: “It looks like Northern Ireland is the place where we could see the most rainfall and certainly the most impactful rainfall.

“They could see 50 to 75mm of rain within 12 to 18 hours.”

The region records an average of 89mm of rain in July, meaning more than half a month’s rainfall could hit Northern Ireland in less than a day.

A yellow-level thunderstorm warning was in place for the western half of Northern Ireland between midday and 8pm on Sunday.

Flooding was already affecting routes in Fermanagh on Sunday evening, with the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, and Sligo Road, Enniskillen, both described as impassable by police.