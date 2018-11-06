Woman (70s) killed after being struck by vehicle

Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred at Mourne Vale Estate in Dundalk at approximately 6:50pm on Tuesday.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was fatally injured when she was involved in a collision with a truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.



The road at the scene is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collisions Investigators.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.