Woman (70s) killed in Donegal car crash

A woman in her seventies has died after a single vehicle road traffic collision in Donegal.

The collision occurred on the N56 between Crolly and Dunlewey, near Gweedore at approximately 4.30pm in Friday.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car collided with a ditch. He body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local divisions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.