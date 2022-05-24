Woman dies after serious three-vehicle collision

Inspector Campbell said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, received and responded to a report of a collision at 3.30pm.

The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 877 24/05/22.”

Road accident

At the time of the collision the Cookstown Road in Dungannon was been closed due a serious road collision. The PSNI confirmed that three vehicles had been involved in the incident.