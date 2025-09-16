Woman in 70s who died after head-on collision in Dungannon yesterday is named
She has been named as 78-year-old Joyce Crooks from the Cookstown area.
In a statement Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.
“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance.
“Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25.” The Cookstown Road has now reopened.