Woman in 70s who died after head-on collision in Dungannon yesterday is named

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 70s died following a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday, 15th September.

She has been named as 78-year-old Joyce Crooks from the Cookstown area.

In a statement Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance.

“Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.