Woman killed and two others injured in three car collision

A 68-year-old woman has died and two others were injured in a three-car crash in Co Roscommon.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the collision on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road on Monday.

The collision at Ballinaboy Cross - some 12 miles from Roscommon town - happened shortly before 9.45pm.

The woman driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The two drivers of the other cars were injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment, however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed pending a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Roscommon garda station on 090 663 8300, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.