Work on Boyne Bridge stalled says heritage campaigner as he accuses Translink of breaching planning permission

The still-intact Boyne Bridge, 14-01-2025

Work has stalled on the Boyne Bridge, a heritage campaigner has said, as he accused Translink of operating in breach of a key piece of planning permission.

John Anderson of the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society said that there is "no work at all" at the contentious Belfast site and "nothing is happening" – and this has been the case for about the last month.

The dismantling of the bridge was meant to be completed this month, Translink had told the News Letter in December.

But pictures of the bridge, taken for the News Letter this week, show it essentially still intact.

Mr Anderson said that work on the bridge contravenes planning permission, and that internal wranglings about this have caused the hold-up.

Asked to confirm this week if it still expects dismantling to be complete by the end of the month, Translink would not.

It told the News Letter: "Enabling work to facilitate dismantlement of the bridge continues, ensuring key elements of the bridge are re-purposed in the new civic space, Saltwater Square.

"We are working through the planned phases of work while we collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with the complex planning processes.

"Work to dismantle the bridge will be carried out as quickly as possible."

Blueprints were approved back in 2019 for Grand Central Station, including the dismantling of the nearby Boyne Bridge.

But this approval came with conditions.

One of them, Condition 8, said to keep traffic flowing smoothly had to be in place before work began on the bridge.

Specifically, it read: "The development to the public highway on Durham Street [which the Boyne Bridge is part of] hereby permitted shall not be commenced until network modelling and analysis, to include the provision of alternative modes of transport, has been completed, which demonstrates that the resultant impact will not adversely affect the road network through the provision of traffic mitigation measures to be submitted to and agreed in writing with the Planning Authority.

"The traffic mitigation measures shall be fully implemented before any works to Durham Street are commenced."

Mr Anderson said that given the severe congestion in the city centre since the Boyne Bridge was shut in October, it is clear this condition was never met.

"It couldn't be clearer," he told the News Letter.

"There are no grey areas. They weren't allowed to start until they had a workable traffic plan in place.

"We're not traffic experts, but we read the papers and we see what people say, and when we're in Belfast we observe – and it's clearly not working."

He added: "There are other components [to the congestion], but the Boyne Bridge at Durham Street would be a major factor in that because it's a pressure release valve, and if it's blocked, well, the pressure just builds up everywhere."

Translink submitted a planning application back in September for the "discharge" of Condition 8 (in other words, seeking official confirmation that the condition has been fulfilled). This application is still awaiting approval.

Asked if Translink's work on the Boyne Bridge violates Condition 8, the Department for Infrastructure had told the News Letter before Christmas: "The department is aware of and considering the recent activity undertaken by Translink at the bridge."

On Wednesday The Nolan Show said it had obtained a letter, dated January 9, from a Stormont departmental solicitor.

According to the show it "confirms there has been an investigation since early in December over non-compliance with planning conditions", with "enforcement" action being possible.