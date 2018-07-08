Young man killed in motorcycle crash

Police investigating a road traffic collision which claimed the life of a young motorcyclist have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The man, aged in his 20s, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge this morning when the collision occurred.

“The man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle that it is believed left the road shortly before 10am. The road was closed for a time after this but is now reopen,” Inspector Graham said.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and might have dashcam footage of the motorcycle prior to the collision, to contact officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 639 08/07/18.

Expressing his shock and sadness at news of the fatal crash, local UUP councillor Glenn Barr said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young man at this terrible time.

“I would appeal to any members of the public who can help the police with their inquiries to come forward.”