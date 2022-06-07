Young motorcyclist killed after collision with articulated lorry

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that happened at approximately 12.30am this morning Tuesday 7th June, 2022, on the N1 Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

In a statement the Gardai say the young motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. "The driver of the lorry (male 30s) did not require medical treatment," adds the statement.

"The body of the deceased has since been removed from the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

"Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has now been reopened.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."