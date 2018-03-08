Travel: delays in Belfast and Armagh

Accidents on the Upper Knockbreda Road, Castlereagh and Armagh are all causing delays on the roads this morning for motorists.

Trafficwatch NI has warned that there are hazardous conditions being on the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road due to burst water mains washing away road salt.

“Exercise extreme caution,” it urged.

It also warned that there has been a collision on the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road heading towards Cregagh Road from Rosetta Road. Both lanes towards Cregagh Road are currently blocked and motorists are urged to seek an alternative route if possible.

Traffic heading from Forestside towards Cregagh Road is now being diverted down Rosetta Road.

BBCNI Travel warned that there are reports of an accident on Armagh/Portadown road, roundabout on Armagh side.

It also warned of snow in Ballymoney and Dunloy and ice in the Katesbridge area.

In North Down there has been a collision on Whinney Hill.