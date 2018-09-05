‘Travel Guys’ showcase best of NI to Canada

One of Canada’s top TV travel shows will showcase the superb food and drink scene in Northern Ireland to more than 2,000,000 viewers next year.

This week, The Travel Guys, Jim Gordon and Darren Parkman, have been visiting Northern Ireland, filming in Belfast and along the Causeway Coastal Route for their programme, which airs on two networks in British Columbia.

Their visit was arranged by Tourism Ireland and supported by Tourism NI.

In the episode filmed here, viewers will see The Travel Guys explore some of the traditions and tastes unique to Northern Ireland. Their culinary road-trip included a visit to St George’s Market, where they interviewed Caroline Wilson from Belfast Food Tour and Alan Coffey from Something Fishy. They also took part in the Belfast Gin Map tour and visited ABV Beer Fest, Curated Kitchen and Co Couture.

The following day, the Canadian broadcasters headed North along the Causeway Coastal Route to Ballygally Castle, taking in some of the Game of Thrones filming locations. They also filmed at the Giant’s Causeway and stopped for a cheese toastie at nearby Maegden – Grilled Cheese, from the eye-catching 1950s caravan. The final filming stop was at Hillstown Brewery, near Randalstown.

Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “We’re delighted that The Travel Guys chose to come and film in Northern Ireland. It’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on the superb culinary experience on offer in Northern Ireland, as well as some of the many other things to see and do on holiday here. Food and drink are vital elements of the holiday experience nowadays, so our message here in Canada is that Northern Ireland is a superb choice for ‘foodies’ for a holiday.”

Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotions in Canada this autumn – which includes co-operative promotions with key airline and tour operator partners, email marketing and social media promotions, as well as online advertising on popular websites.

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland overseas.