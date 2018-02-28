TRAVEL: Translink expect disruption to Enterprise train service tomorrow

Translink expect disruption to the Enterprise train service tomorrow after the latest red weather alert.

A Translink spokesman said: "Due to a Red Alert weather warning in place in the Republic of Ireland, we anticipate disruption to cross-border services tomorrow and on Friday.

“It is expected that the last Enterprise train to Dublin will leave Belfast at 12.35pm tomorrow, while the last Belfast-bound Enterprise will depart from Dublin Connolly station at 1.20pm.

"This is a result of a weather warning in the Dublin area – Enterprise services will still run between Belfast and Newry."

The statement added that they are contacting all passengers booked on affected Enterprise services advising them of the situation.

"We work in partnership with Bus Eireann on our cross border routes and will be guided by their local operation decisions.

"There will be no further cross border X1, X2, X3 or X4 departures for the rest of today or overnight tonight. The weather conditions will be closely monitored and the situation will be reviewed first thing tomorrow morning.

“Met Eireann’s weather warning is scheduled to remain in place until at least noon on Friday and further disruption to services is possible.

“We continue to liaise with the relevant authorities and monitor the weather situation."

The statement added that all their up to date travel information is available on their Journey Planner, on www.translink.co.uk