Travis are coming to Belfast to play ‘The Man Who’ in its entirety

Scottish indie legends Travis will play their album ‘The Man Who’ live in full at a concert in Belfast’s Custom House Square later this year.

Released 19 years ago, the album spent 11 weeks at number one and sold nearly three million copies worldwide.

The record spawned the singles ‘Writing To Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Turn’ and possibly the band’s most well-known song, ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’

Tickets for the gig on Wednesday August 22 – which will feature a full supporting bill – are priced £30 plus booking fee.

They go on sale this Friday (March 16) at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.