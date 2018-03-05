Trek for Niall raises almost £2.5k for Hospice

Despite bitterly cold weather, the generous people of Lurgan donated £2,415.70 for the Southern Area Hospice.

The Trek for Niall group held the street collection in Lurgan town centre on Saturday 3rd March - in extremely cold weather - raising cash for the Southern Area Hospice .

The group headed by his Mum and Dad Gerald and Elizabeth fund raise for the hospice in memory of Niall McCann .

Niall passed away five years ago from a rare form of cancer.

A group spokesperson said: “On a bitterly cold day the amazing people of Lurgan contributed a massive £2415.70 to the cause.

“The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Katy,Oran, Keela, Eva, Erin, Aaron, Pauline and Kevin. Shout out also to the the local fire fighters of Green Watch Lurgan who also helped out on the day.

“The group were overwhelmed with the response and want to say a huge thank you to all those who donated or offered a hot drink day.”