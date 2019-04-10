Tribute paid to Billy Duffy who died in his 106th year

Tribute has been paid to a one of Northern Ireland’s oldest residents.

Billy Duffy passed away on Saturday (April 5) in his 106th year. Formerly of Church Street, Tandragee, he was the beloved husband of the late Doris RIP, precious father of Monica, Deirdre, Liam, Blathnaid, Oisin, Grainne, Meabh and Brid and dearly loved brother of Margaret and the late Sadie, Malachy, Maureen and Maurice RIP.

His funeral took place on Monday in St James’ Church, Tandragee, interment afterwards in Ballinabeck Cemetery.

Alderman Gareth Wilson stated, “Tandragee has lost a real gentleman. I remember Billy bringing his herd of cows up the Armagh Road and down Church Street to be milked.”