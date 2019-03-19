Tribute to murdered Greenisland police officer

Mid and East Antrim councillor Andrew Wilson has condemned those responsible for the “pro-IRA chants” in New York at the weekend and has paid tribute to Greenisland man Frederick Robinson on the 45th anniversary of his murder at the hands of the IRA.

Cllr. Wilson, Knockagh Ulster Unionist representative and member of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said: “The IRA terrorised Northern Ireland for decades and killed indiscriminately. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of terrorism.

“On this day, (March 19), 45 years ago, in Glenkeen Avenue, Greenisland, within my constituency, the IRA killed Frederick Robinson (aged only 40) by a booby trap bomb attached to his car outside his home.

“He was an off-duty member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

“This is the legacy of the IRA. People such as Frederick Robinson should be remembered for having the bravery to join the security forces during the Troubles to act as the front line to protect our communities.

“Scenes like those witnessed in New York at the weekend have no more a place in civilised society during 2019 than they did in 1974.”