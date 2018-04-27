Tribute to teen who died after Majorca balcony fall

A teenager has died after falling from an apartment in Majorca.

Natalie Cormack, 19, from Scotland, realised she did not have her keys when she returned from work at a bar in the popular tourist resort of Magaluf.

She went to a friend’s apartment and tried to climb to her flat at the Eden Rock de Torrenova block.

An ambulance crew called to the scene were unable to save her life.

A Civil Guard officer at the Spanish island’s regional headquarters in Palma said: “We are still investigating. But it seems she did not have any keys when she arrived at her apartment and went to a friend’s flat.

“She was climbing to her own balcony when she fell from the seventh floor. We understand that she comes from Scotland and was working in a nearby bar, but we don’t have any more details yet.”

Natalie’s friend, Lynn McLaren, posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon, alerting people to the tragedy.

Ms McLaren, from West Kilbride, wrote: “I am sorry to do things this way but have to let everyone know that Natálie has fallen from a balcony in Magaluf and has died. At the moment this is all we know.”

It is understood Ms Cormack travelled to Magaluf with friends last month.